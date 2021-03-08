FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FibroGen worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FibroGen by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

