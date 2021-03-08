Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $141.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $396,075,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

