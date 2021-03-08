Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

