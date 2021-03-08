Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

