Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.06

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 94760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several research firms recently commented on FISI. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

