Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head to Head Analysis

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.17% 8.70% 0.81% LCNB 22.10% 8.18% 1.14%

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Financial Institutions and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.85%. LCNB has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given LCNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 2.45 $48.86 million $2.96 10.78 LCNB $77.54 million 3.07 $18.91 million $1.46 12.67

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats LCNB on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

