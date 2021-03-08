FinNexus (FNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.02 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $3.02 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

