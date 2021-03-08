Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 83.05 ($1.09), with a volume of 174676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of £108.28 million and a PE ratio of -53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.