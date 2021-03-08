FintruX Network Hits One Day Volume of $38.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $648,777.05 and approximately $38.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

