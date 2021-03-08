FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and $6.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00034776 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,728,028 coins and its circulating supply is 222,770,292 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.