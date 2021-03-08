Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.30 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00013439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.47 or 0.03417517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00365168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.00 or 0.01018090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.02 or 0.00423417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00362367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00249708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,620,404 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

