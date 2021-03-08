First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Trading 6.8% Higher

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.63. 162,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

