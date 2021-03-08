First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Lawrence Odell Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,425. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

