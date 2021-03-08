First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.36

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 9420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

