First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of First Busey worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.