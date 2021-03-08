First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

