First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up to $23.02

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $25.00. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 40 shares.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.