First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

