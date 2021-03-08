First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.76

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 2737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

