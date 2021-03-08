First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

FFWM stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.