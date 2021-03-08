First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.14

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 9812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,836,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

