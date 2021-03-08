First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of First Internet Bancorp worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INBK opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

