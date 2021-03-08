First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $577,592.61 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $577,592.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $49.38. 6,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 267.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.