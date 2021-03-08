First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.98

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,526 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

