First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.57

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

FMBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

