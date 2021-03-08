First National Financial (TSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.99

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.99 and last traded at C$48.55, with a volume of 3341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

