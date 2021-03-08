First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

