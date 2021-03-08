First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.50. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

