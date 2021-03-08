Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.43

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.43 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 89584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

