Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $857.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $838.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

