Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $161,007.70 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FIVN stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,588. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

