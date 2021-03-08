Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

