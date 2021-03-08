FLIP Achieves Market Cap of $299,989.77 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $299,989.77 and approximately $2,603.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00795270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00041798 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.