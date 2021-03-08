FLIP Hits Market Capitalization of $305,494.59 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $305,494.59 and $1,307.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00812130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 110,986.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

