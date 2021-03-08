FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $114,526.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $114,526.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.