Flow Price Tops $36.02 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $36.02 or 0.00068146 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $839.32 million and approximately $60.72 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

