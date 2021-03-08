Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.98% of Flowers Foods worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 75.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

