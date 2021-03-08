Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Flowserve worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.82 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

