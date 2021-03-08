Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.73

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 5870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

