Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Trading 6% Higher

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 202,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 140,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

FFIC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $677.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

