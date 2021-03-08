Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £172.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £172.50 ($225.37) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £131.79 ($172.19).

LON:FLTR opened at £144.15 ($188.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of £135.48. The stock has a market cap of £25.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.93. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1-year high of £162.90 ($212.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

