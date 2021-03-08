FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Sells $405,880.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00.

FMC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 884,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.