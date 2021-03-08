FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Tops $8.82 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $293,354.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.