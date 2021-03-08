Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,090.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 14445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,060 ($13.85).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,032.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.88 million and a P/E ratio of 151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total transaction of £209,600 ($273,843.74). Also, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total value of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

