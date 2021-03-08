Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,068 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Foot Locker worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

