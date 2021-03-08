Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.17

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 44823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 393,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

