Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.82

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1504673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 454.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

