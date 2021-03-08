Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.44

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 30734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $882.96 million, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,031.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,058 shares of company stock valued at $821,265. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.