Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 12259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

