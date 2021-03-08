Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

